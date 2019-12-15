Wyoming Highway Patrol investigating multi-vehicle crash on I-80

Posted 10:32 am, December 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:34AM, December 15, 2019

UINTA COUNTY, Wyoming – Icy conditions may have been a factor in a multi-vehicle accident Saturday night.

Bridger Valley Fire and EMS were dispatched to mile marker 48 near Lyman on I-80 westbound at around 9:35 PM.

Six semi-trucks, two passenger vehicles, and a passenger van were all involved in the accident.

Five fire trucks and three ambulances were also dispatched to the scene.

Seven people were evaluated on scene, and four were transported to Evanston Regional Hospital.

Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.

