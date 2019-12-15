× Utah cowboy wins all-around championship at National Finals Rodeo

LAS VEGAS — There is a new world champion cowboy who calls the Beehive State home.

In his rookie year and his first National Finals Rodeo, Stetson Wright from Milford, Utah, won the all-around championship at the final night of the NFR in Las Vegas. Competing in two events for most the year, he secured enough money to win by $18,000. He is the first Roughstock cowboy to win the all-around championship in over 20 years. He is the first Utah cowboy to win the all-around championship since Lewis Feild in 1987.

There were other local winners in the final night of the NFR. Dakota Eldridge from Elko Nevada came in first place in the steer wrestling category with a $26,000 payday. In saddle bronc riding, Stetson’s older brothers both finished in the money. Ryder Wright finished in a three-way tie for third place and received $11,000. Rusty Wright tied for sixth and went home with $2,000. In bull riding, Honeyville’s Tyler Bingham came in third earning $18,000.