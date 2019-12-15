× Snowboarder dies after backcountry avalanche in Summit County

PARK CITY — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a backcountry avalanche Sunday afternoon.

According to the Utah Avalanche Center, a 45-year-old male snowboarder left the Canyons Village of Park City via the backcountry exit gate. Part of the way down the slope, he accidentally triggered an avalanche.

Summit County tweeted he had been dug out and “life saving efforts” were in progress, but later confirmed he had died.

This is a developing story.