Kaysville teen with special needs spreads Christmas cheer as Santa Claus

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A local teen who loves Christmas is finally seeing his dream of bringing the joy of the holiday season to others come true.

Kegan McCulloch has been working the past few years at the Newgate Mall as a Christmas elf. Kegan has down syndrome and he is non-verbal, but he doesn't let that hold him back.

Kegan's mom called the local Salvation Army, and the group decided to let him volunteer as a bell ringer at the Smith's Marketplace in Kaysville. He even got to dress up as his favorite — Santa Claus himself.

"He got a phone last year for his birthday and he found on GPS the North Pole. And he signs 'home.' This is where he wants to live," his mom Heather McCulloch said. "He wants to live at the North Pole... He loves Santa, and this is the perfect job for him."

Kegan's mom says he only has one year of school left, and he wants to eventually entertain kids full-time as a Santa and a clown for children's parties.