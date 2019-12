Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The power of organ donation impacts so many lives, and has been felt ever so deeply by the Powers family.

After their son Lincoln died from a car accident, he was able to donate multiple organs to several people waiting for a transplant, essentially saving their uncertain future and creating a new perspective on his life and death.

Watch the video above to see how that connection to human lives made possible by Lincoln makes the pain of losing him bearable to his family.