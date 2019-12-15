× Draper restaurant closed after man seen on video urinating in kitchen

DRAPER, Utah — A restaurant has been shut down by the Salt Lake County Health Department after a man saw him urinating inside and caught it on video.

Robert Talivakaola said he was attempting to order food at Rancheritos in Draper around 5 a.m. Sunday and got no response. He said he then looked through the window to get an employee’s attention and saw an employee urinating inside the kitchen.

Health officials told FOX 13 they had confirmed that what appeared to happen in the video did indeed happen. The restaurant was closed for cleaning and sanitizing and the employee in the video had his food handler’s permit taken away. Officials did not say how long the closure would last or if the employee’s permit was permanently revoked.