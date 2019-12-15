× Authorities searching for man who fled traffic stop, then crashed in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah – Utah Highway Patrol and the Kaysville Police Department are searching for a man who crashed his vehicle after fleeing a traffic stop.

According to Trooper Tara Wahlberg with UHP, a driver was reported as driving recklessly around 11:30 Saturday night.

A trooper pulled the vehicle over at a rest area between Farmington and Kaysville, where he noted an odor of alcohol, and saw an open container.

As the trooper returned to their vehicle, the driver fled, headed east on 200 North in Kaysville.

A short while later, the driver wrecked near O’Reilly Auto Parts at 315 West and 200 North, then fled on foot.

He is described as a Caucasian male in his mid-thirties with dark, shaggy hair and a medium build.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Utah Highway Patrol.