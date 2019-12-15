3 Questions with Bob Evans: Ed Smart on his daughter’s strength, his coming out as gay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Ed Smart has been the spokesman for the Smart family since his daughter Elizabeth was kidnapped in June of 2002.

17 years later, he is used to the cameras and the probing questions. And after Elizabeth's safe return home, they have both embarked on a quest to advocate for missing and exploited children.

Only now, the narrative has changed — earlier this year, Ed announced that he is gay, first to his family and then to his friends. That announcement also included that he would be divorcing his wife Lois of 33 years and parting ways with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

FOX 13's Bob Evans sat down with Ed Smart and asked him three questions:

What led to you admitting to your wife that you are gay? How do you and Lois get through this excruciating situation? Where does Elizabeth's incredible inner strength come from?

Watch the full interview with Ed Smart on the FOX 13 YouTube channel:

