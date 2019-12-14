Weber State beats Montana to advance to FCS semifinals

OGDEN, Utah — Weber State is heading to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs for the first time in school history.

The 3rd-ranked Wildcats defeated Montana 17-10 Friday night at Stewart Stadium and will face no. 2 seed James Madison Dec. 21 in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

The Wildcat defense had five interceptions and recorded six sacks to rally from a halftime deficit and secure the win. Senior Adam Rodriguez tied a Weber State school record with four sacks in a game, the most by a Wildcat in eight years.

George Tarlas had two interceptions with Noah Vaea, Eddie Heckard and Maxwell Anderson also each recording one interception.

Weber State finished the season 8-0 at home for the first time in school history. The Wildcats are now 11-3 overall, tied for the most wins in a season in school history.

