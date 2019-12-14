Ogden man convicted of harassment charged with sending pornography to another woman

Posted 9:19 pm, December 14, 2019, by , Updated at 09:20PM, December 14, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — A man serving jail time for violating his parole is now facing multiple new charges for sending explicit messages, images and videos to a woman.

Manuel Alex Hernandez Jr., 27, was charged Friday with five counts of distributing pornography after police say he sent dozens of videos of himself masturbating to a woman over the span of four months. Police say he sent the messages via Instagram — something he was convicted of two years ago. In 2017, Hernandez pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of electronic communication harassment for sending similar messages to a different woman for years.

According to court records, Hernandez is currently in the Box Elder County Jail for violating his parole after pleading guilty to attempted possession of a forgery writing device in 2018.

