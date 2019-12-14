× House fire in Clinton destroys multiple vehicles, displaces family

CLINTON, Utah – An overnight house fire has displaced a family of six.

The Clinton Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 672 West 1860 North around 8:30 PM Friday night.

According to Captain Tim Vega, the fire reportedly started in the garage, but spread through the attic into a portion of the home.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to the entire home.

Two vehicles in the garage, as well as one outside, and an enclosed trailer outside the home were all deemed a total loss.

Damage is estimated at approximately $300,000.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Video credit: Kayden Call