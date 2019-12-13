San Juan police offering reward about appliances dumped in valley

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office is looking for who dumped 30 appliances in a gravel pit. (San Juan County Sheriffs Office's Facebook page)

SPANISH VALLEY – San Juan County police want to know who dumped thirty appliances in a gravel pit over the past few weeks. The police are offering a $500 reward for information that leads to prosecution.

The police believe the appliances, some of them are refrigerators, belonged to an appliance repair or sales company.

The sheriff’s office is offering one picture of a fridge with an American flag sticker. The police ask you to call the sheriff’s office if this fridge was removed from your house.

(San Juan County Sheriffs Office’s Facebook page)

The appliances were dumped at the LeGrand Johnson Gravel pit in Spanish Valley.

Anyone with information should call 435-587-2237

