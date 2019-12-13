× Fight between teens escalates to stabbing outside FatCats in Millcreek, police say

MILLCREEK, Utah — A teenage girl was stabbed Friday afternoon during a fight outside FatCats bowling and arcade in Millcreek.

According to Unified Police Detective Kevin Mallory, two girls got into a fight just before 5 p.m. before one stabbed the other with a knife several times in the abdomen area. The girl who police say wielded the knife fled from the scene and police are searching for her. The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital. Her condition was not specified.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.