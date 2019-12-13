× UPDATED: Canyon View Elementary has been evacuated, will remain closed till Monday.

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS – Canyon View Elementary has been evacuated due to a gas leak, the Cottonwood Heights police say.

A technician with Dominion Energy traced the leak to a failed regulator in one of the school’s boilers.

Workers have secured the boilers which are used to heat the school.

Canyon District is bringing in an HVAC operator to make the repairs.

The boiler will remain shut down so they can replace the regulator.

School has been canceled for the day for Canyon View Elementary students.

The school should be reopened to students and teachers on Monday.

All students are safe, the police say. The students have been moved to Butler Middle School.

Butler Middle School is located at 7530 S 2700 E, Cottonwood Heights.

The middle school is a few minutes’ drive away from the elementary.

Parents and guardians of the children received phone, text, and emails through the emergency system.

Parents and guardians can go to the middle school to be reunited with their children.

At one point in the late morning, there was a long line of parents at the middle school.

Kids are being allowed to stay and are being provided lunch at Butler Middle School if their parents or guardians do not come to get them during the school hours.

Canyon District is conducting an investigation.