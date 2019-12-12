Utah will no longer honor out of state off-highway vehicle registrations starting in 2020

December 12, 2019

UTAH— Starting January 1, 2020, the State of Utah will no longer be honoring off-highway vehicle registrations from any of the other 49 states.

Those wanting to ride in Utah with a vehicle registered in another state will be required to purchase a non-resident OHV permit, which will be available in-person or online.

Off-highway vehicles include all-terrain vehicles, off-highway motorcycles,  and snowmobiles.

The funds from the permits will go towards the construction of trails, trail upkeep, OHV education and facility developments.

