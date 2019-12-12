Two-part winter storm moves into northern and central Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — A two-part winter storm will leave rain and snow in northern Utah beginning Thursday.

UDOT has put the traction law into effect for Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons. This means snow tires or chains are now required for all vehicles that do not have four-wheel or all-wheel drive.

The National Weather Service has forecast snowfall in the mountain areas north of Ogden and mostly rain in areas south of Ogden.

Precipitation will decrease during a break in the storm Friday morning and snowfall is expected to resume Friday afternoon.

NWS has forecast the following snowfall totals expected between 5 a.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday:

Salt Lake City - 2 inches

Provo - 3 inches

Ogden - 4 inches

Logan - 6 inches

Bountiful - 4 inches

Tooele - 3 inches

Cedar City - 5 inches

Brigham City - 9 inches

Price - 3 inches

The Utah Department of Transportation issued the following travel advisories:

For Northern Utah Mountain Routes

Road snow will then slowly spread south through the day Thursday, eventually making to the Wasatch Plateau and US-6 over Soldier Summit (east of Spanish Fork) Thursday night. All mountain and canyon routes of northern Utah will then see periods of road snow Thursday night and much of Friday. However, mountain routes from I-80 south are expected to see improving conditions Friday afternoon, with many areas trending mostly wet. For Northern Utah Valley Routes

Northern valley roads trend wet Thursday afternoon, and then see the threat for some road snow accumulations Thursday night/Friday morning. The bench areas near Ogden and Salt Lake City will also see the threat for some slushy road snow accumulations late Thursday night/Friday morning while lower valley routes will just run wet.

