This food truck takes churros to a whole new level

San Diablo Artisan Churros was established in 2016 and has already won "Best in State" two times!

They take churros to a whole new level, bringing deep-fried happiness to your wedding, bridal shower, or corporate event.

They offer rich dough, freshly fried on demand. The churros are then filled with your choice of fillings including: Nutella, dulce de leche, and sweet cream.

And, just for the holidays there are three scrumptious flavors: peppermint cream, gingerbread cookie dough and figgy pudding.

They even have churros for people with dietary restrictions (vegan, gluten free and KETO).

And perfect for these cold winter nights, you'll also find amazing Mexican hot chocolate and apple cider on the menu.

You can find San Diablo Artisan Churros this holiday season outside City Creek Center, right near H&M on Friday, Saturday and Monday evenings. So, if you're going Christmas shopping or to see the lights at Temple Square, visit them!

They'll also be at the Zermatt Christmas Festival in Midway Friday and Saturday, December 13 and 14.

For more information, please visit: sandiablochurros.com.