Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chase with Salt Lake Foodie joined us with three of his picks for tasty holiday gathering places.

Hearth and Hill - Park City

Chase says, "This is truly a gathering place of cuisines! From the Tostada that pop of flavor literally made me say with a full mouth WOW! To the Hamachi Crudo, I was blown away how two different cuisines were done so well! The winter menu has a grilled NY strip steak paired with New Jersey inspired DISCO TOTS!! You need this dish in your life! They even have dessert covered, say hello to the Caramel Popcorn Bacon Cheesecake! The restaurant is in beautiful Park City and the atmosphere is welcoming for the whole family."

Market Street - Salt Lake City, Cottonwood, South Jordan

"What do you do when it's a blizzard?! Drive very carefully to get Alaska Red King Crab Cioppino!! This stew is packed with king crab, clams, and shrimp all soaked up with garlic toast! Not a seafood lover, well Market Street just added a new steak line up. So far I've tried the bison wrapped in applewood smoked bacon! In for lunch? My go to is the crab and avocado sandwich. The amount of crab on this sandwich is a little crazy, but in a very good way," says Chase.

Salt and Stone - Salt Lake City

Chase says, "I found a hidden gem tucked away in the City Creek Marriott. It's called Salt Stone and each item on the menu is connected to Utah in some way, like High West bourbon bacon infused popcorn salted caramel shake (Oh Yes!) The Trout cake paired with the English cucumber arugula salad is a must your first visit!! I'm not a huge trout fan and this blew me away with flavor, the best part is you dip it in a special FRY SAUCE! The dressing on the salad is a flavor explosion! It is Utah honey vinegar mixed with jalapeno! How is that for UTAH inspired? They even have green chili funeral potatoes."

You can reach Chase at: saltlakefoodie.com.

Or on Social Media:

IG - http://www.instagram.com/slcfoodie

TW - http://twitter.com/slcfoodieUT

FB- http://www.facebook.com/saltlakefoodie