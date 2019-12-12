× Scammers ‘spoofing’ phone number posing as SLCPD to solicit money

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is warning the public about scammers attempting to solicit money through a phone scam.

In a tweet, SLCPD said scammers are “spoofing” their phone number as SLCPD dispatch number of 801-799-3000 and trying to defraud people into giving them money.

SLCPD also reported that the scammers would threaten people with police action if they did not cooperate.

We've had several recent cases where someone is "spoofing" #SLCPD's dispatch number of 801-799-3000, attempting to defraud people by threatening police action if they don't cooperate. We will never call to solicit money from you. Please don't give money to these people. #Fraud pic.twitter.com/NCBLMAGknr — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) December 12, 2019

SLCPD will never call to solicit money from people.