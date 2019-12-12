Scammers ‘spoofing’ phone number posing as SLCPD to solicit money

Posted 3:32 pm, December 12, 2019, by

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is warning the public about scammers attempting to solicit money through a phone scam.

In a tweet, SLCPD said scammers are “spoofing” their phone number as SLCPD dispatch number of 801-799-3000 and trying to defraud people into giving them money.

SLCPD also reported that the scammers would threaten people with police action if they did not cooperate.

SLCPD will never call to solicit money from people.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.