It can be hard to find the money to buy for everyone on your list, but with just two ingredients and a few minutes, you can put together a gorgeous, useful gift that anyone would appreciate. Buena Tomalino of Basil & Rose showed us how to make Herbal Vinegars.

Her store Basil & Rose is located in Bountiful at 2110 Orchard Drive. Find her online at basilandrose.com.