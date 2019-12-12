× Salt Lake City will host LGBTQ+ sports festival

SALT LAKE CITY – Unity Fest, an LGBTQ+ sports festival, is coming to the Salt Palace Convention Center.

The event begins on Thursday and goes through Sunday.

Unity Fest will feature basketball, bowling, trivia, and other events.

The event is open to all persons age 18 and over.

The kickoff party starts at 7:30 p.m. The party is set to include a Foreign Figures concert.

Participants can register online through the Salt Lake Unity Fest website or in-person at the event. Registration for the event starts at $50.