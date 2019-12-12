× Provo Fire & Rescue offers tips for preventing holiday fires

SALT LAKE CITY – There are more home fires during the winter than during any other season, the National Fire Protection Association says. Provo Fire & Rescue and the NFPA are offering tips on how to have a fire-safe holiday season.

In a Facebook post, Provo Fire & Rescue warns against flammable holiday decorations. It recommends flame resistant and flame retardant holiday decorations.

Homeowners should know if their holiday lights are safe for indoor or outdoor use. Some holiday lights are meant for one or the other, but not both.

The NFPA also recommends that homeowners test their smoke alarms. Pets and children should be kept away from open flames, matches, lighters, and cigarettes.



The Provo Fire & Rescue also offers tips on how to increase your safety in a house fire.

In an Instagram post, they Provo Fire & Rescue explained how sleeping with your bedroom door close will help keep you safer.

A closed bedroom door slows the path of a fire, keeps the bedroom temperature lower, and keeps the fire and smoke out.

More fire prevention tips can be found at the NFPA’s website.