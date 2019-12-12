× Prescription medication overdose is the leading cause of death among Utah adults

SALT LAKE CITY – The leading cause of death for Utah adults is drug poisoning.

Utah has been ranked in the top 10 nationwide for overdose deaths for the past ten years.

Salt Lake County has an overdose death rate above the state average of 20.3 deaths per 100,000 residents.

The Utah Violence and Injury Prevention Program offers guidance on how to prevent medication overdoses:

Monitor your medications and know where your prescription pain medications are at all times.

Keep track of how many prescription pain pills are in your bottle so you are immediately aware if any are missing.

Store prescription pain medications out of reach of kids, family, and guests.

Keep prescription pain pills in the original bottle with the label attached, and with the child-resistant cap secured.

Talk to your friends and family about safeguarding their medications and proper disposal.

Never take prescription pain medication that is not prescribed to you.

Never take your prescription pain medications more often or in higher doses than prescribed.

Never drink alcoholic beverages while taking prescription pain medications.

Never share your prescription pain medications with anyone.

Taking prescription pain medications with other depressants such as sleep aids, anti-anxiety medications, or cold medicines can be dangerous.

Tell your healthcare provider about ALL medicines and supplements you take.

