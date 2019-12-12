× Police dogs help locate 27 lbs of drugs on Greyhound bus

ST. GEORGE – Police sniffed out illegal narcotics in a piece of luggage on a Greyhound bus in St. George on Monday.

The discovery was made by a police dog duo. Vinny, a canine with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, partnered with Emma, a St. George police dog.

The St. George police department says both dogs positively identified a piece of luggage for illegal narcotics.

The piece of luggage had already been put aboard the Greyhound bus.

An unidentified Greyhound employee assisted with the drug search.

Police discovered about 14 lbs. of cocaine and 13 lbs of marijuana in the luggage.

The St. George Police Department Facebook page says the dogs are well-trained and working hard to benefit our community.