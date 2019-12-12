Our Pets of the Week are enjoying being inside dogs after being rescued

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JC and Penney are chihuahuas who came to Hearts4Paws after being rescued. They'd been living outside with no social interactions.

They are both lovable and are very cuddly. And, they love to sleep right next to someone and at the top of the bed on pillow.

They both love to play with toys, other dogs and people.

Both pups will turn six months old on Christmas day (they're siblings).

If you'd like more information on adopting Penney, JC or both of them, please visit: hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at Petco, at 11639 South Parkway Plaza in South Jordan on Saturday, January 14 from 1 to 4pm. You can get your pup's picture taken with Santa for no charge!