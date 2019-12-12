Family searching for driver who hit man with special needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah — A man with special needs is recovering after he says he was struck by a car in Ogden and the person drove off. Now his family is searching for the person responsible.

Davey Elmer was walking to work down a sidewalk when a woman driving a blue Ford 500 was turning right out of a parking lot when she reportedly struck him. Witnesses say the woman got out of her vehicle and asked if he was okay before driving off.

According to Davey, the woman said something was up with her husband and that she had to leave. She did not leave any contact info. Davey hobbled to a nearby flowerbed and waited for help.

Mr. Elmer suffered several injuries and is unable to get to his work at a special needs school. His mother has been helping him get by since the incident. Doctors are still determining the extent of Davey's injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Ogden Police.