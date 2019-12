Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Eleven years ago, Big Budah helped a student ask a girl he liked to a dance in a Cool School of the Week segment.

Fast forward to today, that couple, Taiden and Jay Martinez, are now happily married and celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary.

Happy anniversary, Taiden and Jay!

A special thanks to Taiden's mom, Becky Martinez, for sharing this precious story with us.