13 Days of Giving: Wasatch Front Subaru Retailers team up with Humane Society of Utah

The Humane Society of Utah is in the middle of the biggest fundraiser of the year - The 13 Days of Giving. The money raised during these days will help provide lifesaving programs and services into the next year.

One of their partners is the Wasatch Front Subaru Retailers. They're matching donations up to $25,000!

Utah Humane Society helps over 11,000 animals every year and rely solely on donations and support from community partners.

If you'd like to help, please visit: utahhumane.org/give or call 801-261-2919.

And, tune in to Fox 13 on December 13 from 6am to 6pm to help change the world of animals.