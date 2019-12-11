You can buy someone a meal for less than $2 this Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It only takes $1.98 to buy a personal who is experiencing homelessness a meal with Salt Lake City Mission.

Pastor Joe Vazquez joined us on the show, along with Dan Joyce, the Chief Operating Officer at Utah Food Services. The two are teaming up to help others this holiday season. Utah Food Services donates leftover food to the mission. They also have the ability to buy food in bulk at lower prices.

If you'd like to help there are a lot of ways to do that, please visit: saltlakecitymission.org or call them at 801-355-6310.