Waze now lets you report unplowed roads and black ice

The traffic app Waze now has new features that let you report winter weather road conditions like unplowed roads and black ice.

People can report unplowed roads and black ice through the Hazards section of the app.

The features are now live for users around the world, including ones in Utah.

The update was developed by the company after a recommendation from the Virginia Department of Transportation. This stems from a partnership between Waze and VDOT.

Seeing as Google owns Waze, chances are the winter weather road conditions reporting will spread to Google Maps too.

In Virginia, the department of transportation plans to use the information reported on Waze this Winter to plan for the 2020-2021 season.

You can also track where snowplows are in real-time on the UDOT app. This combination could help drivers avoid some trouble when the winter weather hits.