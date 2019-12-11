× Utah is the state that loves Baby Yoda the most

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s official. Baby Yoda is loved in Utah more than any other state.

Baby Yoda fever has swept the internet ever since the adorable character—officially called “The Child”—first appeared on Disney’s “The Mandalorian,”

A Utah-based company that researches internet service providers used Google Trends data to determine which states searched for the words “Baby Yoda” the most.

Mississippi is at the opposite end of the list, having searched for “Baby Yoda” fewer times than any other state.