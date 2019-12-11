× Utah County Residents overflow meeting regarding property tax increase; proposed budget

UTAH COUNTY — Hundreds of Utah County residents flooded the Utah County Offices on Wednesday night to learn the future of their property taxes.

County Commissioners discussed budget options created by Commissioners Tanner Ainge and Bill Lee.

Commissioner Nathan Ivie spoke first out of the three, mentioning the cuts made to the proposed budgets including the Utah State University extension program, the Miss Utah County program and the funding for the county fair.

While the budget was of overall concern, the property tax discussion warranted the majority of Wednesday night’s public turnout.

“It seems like we’re bombarded the people every entity is raising taxes, the state’s looking to raise taxes, the schools just raised taxes and the county wants more money,” said Payson resident Julie Blaney. “It feels like the burden on the people is crushing us.”

Utah County had proposed a 100% increase on the county portion of property tax (roughly 6.2%). The overall tax rate for the county portion is 0.000672 and would be roughly 0.001344 in 2020 if approved.

Commissioners will discuss the two budget proposals (including property tax changes) and plan to vote.