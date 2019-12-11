× Utah County Jail escapee has been booked 37 times, police say

PROVO, Utah — A man who has been booked into the Utah County Jail more than three dozen times escaped early Wednesday morning.

Boyd Paul Anderson, 49, escaped custody by removing his ankle monitor, a news release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anderson recently entered the county’s GPS monitoring program after he was sentenced on charges of felony DUI and drug distribution.

He may be driving an unregistered blue 2009 Chevrolet pickup which he acquired at a Provo dealership a few days ago, the news release said.

Anderson has an extensive criminal history, including nine DUI convictions, and convictions for theft, burglary, prescription fraud, impersonating an officer, drug possession and distribution, domestic violence and numerous traffic violations. He has been booked into the Utah County Jail 37 times since 1997.

“While we do not have specific information that Anderson is a danger to the public, anyone who sees him should exercise caution and contact Central Utah 911 at (801)794-3970. When a prisoner escapes they may be a danger to the public through their efforts to avoid apprehension,” the news release said. “He is 6’2″, 190 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair, but his latest hair style is bald.”