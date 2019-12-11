× Taylorsville, Orem temple sites announced

SALT LAKE CITY – The locations of the next two temples in Utah were announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Orem and Taylorsville will each become home to a temple that will be about 70,000 square feet in size.

In comparison with other newer temples in Utah, the Payson Utah temple is 96,630 square feet and the Oquirrh Mountain Temple in South Jordan is 60,000 square feet.

The temple is Orem will be located in the area of 1471 S Geneva Rd.

The Orem location will also house a 20,000-square-foot meetinghouse.

The temple in Taylorsville will be located 2603 W. 4700 S.

The lot currently houses a meetinghouse that will be removed without being replaced.

Architectural renderings are not yet available to the public.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints currently has 17 operating temples in Utah. There are five others announced and one under construction, bringing the eventual total LDS temples in Utah to 23.