SLCPD arrest man suspected of child rape

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Salt Lake City Police Police Department has arrested 18-year-old Eimone Brown who is suspected of raping a child.

According to court documents, Brown faces warrants for first-degree felony rape of a child, first-degree felony Sodomy Upon a Child and second-degree felony of Sexual Abuse of a Child.

In mid to late June, Brown is suspected of meeting up with a 13-year-old girl at a park in Salt Lake County where Brown took the girl behind some bushes and raped her, according to a probable cause statement.

Brown faces a $300,000 warrant issued for his arrest. He also has another warrant for his arrest for failure to appear in court for drug possession charges.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 801-799-3000 and reference case #19-119689.