× Man with Alzheimer’s missing in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN – An 83-year-old man with Alzheimer’s is missing.

The man is identified as Gerald Joseph Vincent.

He is a 5’7 caucasian with white hair. He was last seen was wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans.

His last known location was near 4100 W 9880 S in South Jordan.

He may be driving a silver 2003 GMC Safari van.

Anyone with information should call the police 801-840-4000.