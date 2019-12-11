Funding Your Future: Protecting Your Identity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Taking the initiative of protecting your identity and personal information will provide security for your future. David Sant, Chief Marketing Officer with Cyprus Credit Union, joined us with some steps you can start taking now to make it less likely you'll be a victim of identity theft.

Social Media

Social media is a great way to connect with friends, family and people around the world. However, with so much personal information being put out there, it also makes you an easy target for identity theft. Never share information such as your address, phone number or other identifying information with people you don`t know.

Public Wi-Fi

Having access to Wi-Fi in public places can be extremely convenient, but there are also risks. If you need to access personal information, such as your bank account, you should ensure that you are connected to your network and not to Wi-Fi.

Weak Passwords

While having the same password for multiple accounts makes everything easy to remember, it doesn't provide much security. Have different passwords for all accounts and update them regularly.

Not Checking Credit Reports

Everyone should request regular copies of their credit report. You may already be a victim of identity theft and not even know it. It`s a good practice to get an annual copy of your credit report. You can request this from at AnnualCreditReport.com.

You can also find more information at: cypruscu.com.