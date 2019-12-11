× Facebook is adding 500k square feet to its Eagle Mountain data center

Facebook is adding 500,000 square feet to its Eagle Mountain Data Center.

This addition will bring the campus to nearly 1.5 million square feet.

The social media giant there will be as many as 1,250 construction workers at the site.

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes says Facebook has strengthened commerce in Utah.

“Our state continues to shine as an amazing place for tech companies—and many other industries—to invest in the future,” Reyes says.

The Salt Lake Tribune previously reported that Facebook was offered $150 million in property tax incentives.

A Legislative analysis has said Facebook will save up to $5.8 million in sales taxes with its Eagle Mountain site.

The sales tax exemption was aimed at luring Facebook to come to Utah after a failed negotiation between West Jordan and Facebook.

Facebook says the data center will support more than 200 jobs.

Originally announced in May 2018, the data center is not open yet. Previous estimates placed the opening of the facility for the year 2020.

It is being constructed on 500 acres adjacent to Eagle Mountain’s sewer plant.