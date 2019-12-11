Dark Chocolate Raspberry Trifle

SelectHealth Chef Mary Ross joined us with a festive and easy-to-make Chocolate Raspberry Trifle.  It's not only beautiful and delicious, it's the perfect dessert for a holiday party.

Yield: 24 servings

Preparation: 45 minutes
Bake: 35 minutes

Cake:
99% residue-free baking spray with flour
1 15.25 oz. Devil`s Food cake mix
1 3.9 oz. box instant chocolate fudge pudding mix
3 large eggs
1½ cups low-fat buttermilk
¼ cup crème de cacao chocolate liqueur
2 tbsp. extra virgin coconut oil
1 tsp. vanilla extract - optional

Filling:
¾ cup granulated sugar divided into ½ cup and ¼ cup
¼ cup unsweetened Dutch-Processed cocoa powder
4 large egg yolks
½ cup chocolate liqueur or skim milk divided into a ¼ cup each
¼ cup salted butter
2 cups whipping cream
¼ cup powdered sugar divided into 2 tbsp. each
2 tsp. vanilla extract divided into 1 tsp. each
1½ pints (3 cups) fresh raspberries, gently rinsed and air-dried
chocolate curls or cocoa powder for dusting top - optional (see recipe below)

1. Heat oven to between 325° F. Spray a 13 x 9 x 2-inch non-stick baking pan with baking spray. Combine cake
and pudding mixes in a large mixing bowl. In a separate bowl, lightly beat eggs with buttermilk, liqueur or
milk, oil, and vanilla. Pour liquids into dry ingredients and beat on medium for 2 minutes. Bake cake for
35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool cake in pan on a wire rack for
ten minutes, then invert cake directly onto rack, remove pan, and cool cake completely.

2. Set a pan of water to simmer. Mix coco powder with ¼ cup sugar. Combine yolks with ½ cup sugar, butter and liqueur
in a metal bowl. Whisk coco sugar into yolk mixture a little at a time, until combined. Place bowl over water.
Whisking constantly, cook mixture until a thermometer reads 140°, about 7 minutes. Remove bowl from water.

3. In a metal bowl, beat 1 cup cream with 2 tbsp. powdered sugar and 1 tsp. vanilla to medium-firm peaks.
Fold into chocolate mixture until no white remains. Cover surface of mousse directly with plastic wrap and
refrigerate 1 or more hours.

4. Once the cake has cooled, cut into 1½-inch cubes. Cover and set aside. Whip the remaining 1 cup cream with
powdered sugar and vanilla to medium-firm peaks.

5. Begin layering trifle: Arrange half of the cake in a 4-quart glass bowl or dish and compress slightly to fit.

6. Spread half of the chocolate mousse over cake cubes. Top with 1½ cups raspberries and half of the whipped
cream. Repeat layering. Garnish top with chocolate curls and serve or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Chocolate Curls
non-aerosol cooking spray
2 oz. bittersweet sweet chocolate chips
parchment paper or baking sheet liners sheets

1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spray with cooking spray. Melt chocolate in the microwave on
30% power, stirring every 20 seconds until smooth. Pour melted chocolate onto parchment paper. Using an
offset spatula, spread chocolate as thin as possible and place in the freezer for 5 minutes or until firm.

2. Remove from freezer and take chocolate off baking sheet. Flip baking sheet over and lay chocolate/parchment
over the bottom of baking sheet. Holding parchment, carefully use a metal spatula or scraper to scrape the
chocolate off the paper into curls.

3. If the chocolate begins to soften, put it back into the freezer for a few minutes. Once curled, place the pan back
in the fridge until ready to use. Using a spatula, transfer curls gently to the top of trifle.

For more information, please visit: SelectHealth.org.

