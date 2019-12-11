Budah visits family-run Christmas tree lot in Sandy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

M&T Christmas Tree lot sits at 9000 South State Street in Sandy.

Budah checked it out and found that when you go to select a Christmas tree, you'll notice it's a family affair.

Sisters, ages 10 and 11, help make beautiful Christmas centerpieces, which can be used for your table decoration, or as a neighbor or friend gift.

They also offer flocked trees in a can in different colors like blue, purple and white (which is the favorite).

When it comes to traditional trees, they have a wide offering from Noble to Alpine, Douglas Firs and more. And, you'll get personal service. They always fresh-cut the tree so it will drink water and stay fresh. They'll also help you with a tree stand, and a bag that can go under the tree, until you're ready to take it out of your house, and then clean-up will be easy!

M&T is also in the spirit of giving. They have a box set up at the lot where you can drop off a letter about a needy family who is in need of a tree (be sure to include their address). With the help of Big Dog Pawn, they'll deliver trees to families.