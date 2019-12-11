× Body found in Garfield Co. identified as owner of abandoned truck discovered in same area

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — A body found in Garfield County has been identified as Stephen St. John by the Utah State Office of the Medical Examiner.

Search and Rescue teams discovered St. John’s body along Egypt Road Saturday, Dec. 7.

Egypt Road intersects with the popular Twentyfive Mile Wash in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

The then unidentified body was transported to the medical examiner’s office for identification and examination. A cause of death has yet to be released.

Mr. St. John was also the owner of an abandoned truck that was found in a nearby area.

The truck was found Monday, Dec. 2 by the Egypt Trailhead with its license plates and identifying numbers removed. The vehicle was described as a white 1994 Ford F150 pickup truck with a lot of rust on the lower body. The truck had a white camper shell with red flame decals on the windows.