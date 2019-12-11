79-year-old woman with dementia fighting eviction notice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Evicted from her home just days before her 80th birthday and right during the holiday season, one local woman and her family and friends say they don’t know where to turn next.

Hilda Felix was served an eviction after an incident November 27th involving her grandson. Family members say he suffers from schizophrenia and other mental health issues.

Hilda’s friend Linda Brown spoke to FOX 13 on behalf of her friend, “She has nowhere to go.”

Brown says it’s not fair that Hilda is being kicked out of her home due to the actions of her grandson, “He came to visit her and move some stuff that she wanted to put in storage. He’s a good kid. He’ll help his grandmother, his mother. He’s just a ball of confusion. He’s mentally ill.”

The eviction was “a three-day notice to vacate for nuisance.” It went on to say that nuisance was due to “criminal activity of a guest”. Felix‘s family members appealed the eviction, writing a grievance to the management company and the Housing Authority of Salt Lake. Taylor Springs management replied in a letter that the grievance was not eligible because of the criminal activity and detailed a section of the grievance/appellate process policy.

FOX 13 spoke to a local manager at Taylor Springs, but that manager said she could not comment on the case. She directed us to the Housing Authority of Salt Lake. FOX 13 reached out to the Housing Authority of Salt Lake and was given a phone number. We left a message but did not hear back.

Hilda’s son and daughter were at her apartment Wednesday trying to help her pack up a few things, but they say they don’t know where she’ll go next. She turns 80 next week and family members so they don’t know whereof if she’ll be doing any celebrating. Hilda suffers from the early stages of dementia and family members say she sometimes gets confused as to what’s happening with her current situation.

Brown told FOX 13, “ she never bothers anyone. She’s always good to other people. She just keeps to herself. She doesn’t deserve this.”