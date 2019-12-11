4 tips for post-holiday holiday photos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You book a session with a photographer with hopes and dreams of perfect family photos...

That scenario can end in tears, but it doesn't have to!

We invited Scott Candelaria, owner of Candelaria Photography to the show to give us all four tips to avoid those family photo fails!

Here are his suggestions:

• Think about this moment in time

• Get to know your photographer

• Obvious but have fun

• Get feedback and include family in planning and posing

Find more at candelariaphotography.com or on Instagram @Candelaria.photography and Facebook: Candelaria Photography.