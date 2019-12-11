4 more days to get your own health insurance for 2020. Here’s how to pick a plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are only a few more days for individuals or families to select independent health plans for 2020; the deadline is coming up on December 15, 2019. So we asked SelectHealth's Heidi Castanada to fill us in on everything.

First off, she reminded everyone that they can also get individualized advice by calling SelectHealth at 855-442-0220, or through selecthealth.org.

Heidi also talked about some exciting new benefits for 2020 that will help members live the healthiest lives possible. Those include increased reimbursement for Gym Membership Program (up to $480 for families!) as well as fitness discounts, low gym membership rates (including a free week trial), and more!