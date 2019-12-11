4 more days to get your own health insurance for 2020. Here’s how to pick a plan

There are only a few more days for individuals or families to select independent health plans for 2020; the deadline is coming up on December 15, 2019. So we asked SelectHealth's Heidi Castanada to fill us in on everything.
First off, she reminded everyone that they can also get individualized advice by calling SelectHealth at 855-442-0220, or through selecthealth.org.
Heidi also talked about some exciting new benefits for 2020 that will help members live the healthiest lives possible. Those include increased reimbursement for Gym Membership Program (up to $480 for families!) as well as fitness discounts, low gym membership rates (including a free week trial), and more!
Heidi gave suggestions for getting the lowest premium possible, which include:
- Applying for Advance Premium Tax Credits and Cost Share Reductions through healthcare.gov
- Seeking assistance in Utah through the Association for Utah Community Health (801-974-5522) and Take Care Utah (takecareutah.org)
- Consider the low premiums and potential tax savings of a Qualified High Deductible Health Plan.
But Heidi said that rather than opting for the lowest premium, get the plan that offers you the most value. So consider asking for a plan with a wider network of providers, lower copays, or more wellness incentives, for example.
Get personalized insurance guidance from SelectHealth by calling 855-442-0220 during these hours, before Dec. 15, 2019:
Hours: Weekdays, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Special Hours, **FINAL DAY OF OPEN ENROLLMENT** 12/15: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.