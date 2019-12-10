West High hosts multi-state robotics competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Students from all over Utah, Idaho and Colorado gathered in Salt Lake City over the weekend to test their robotic creations against one another.

This year's competition focused on robots that can collect and stack stone bricks, with an emphasis on team collaboration and cooperation.

"Robot matches are played two on two, and robots work with alliance partners to score the most points. Many matches are won by cooperating, and therefore the winners are often teams that complement each other," a news release from FIRST Robotics said.

The competition's participants comprised 24 teams, all students from grades 7-12.