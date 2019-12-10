× Utah increased its fish population by 10 million in 2019

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah added 10 million fish to its water-based population in 2019.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says those fish were distributed among 603 bodies of water.

Adding 10 million fish to Utah waters increases the fishing opportunities for anglers.

Most of the new fish are native-born to Utah, raised in among 13 hatcheries in the state.

Nearly 700,000 came from out-of-state and federal hatcheries.

This year, the fish were moved from hatcheries to lakes and rivers through various vehicles, including by airplane.

The fish restocking efforts also helped recover the population of June suckers.

June suckers are listed as an endangered species.

Twenty species of fish were stocked by the DWR in 2019. Among these were eight types of cutthroat and five types of rainbow trout.