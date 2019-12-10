Teens in custody after carjacking at gunpoint in Riverton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERTON, Utah — A pair of teenagers stole a car at gunpoint in Riverton Tuesday afternoon, but later crashed and were apprehended.

According to Riverton Police, the two stole a car from a 25-year-old woman at gunpoint outside Monarch Meadows apartments near 13400 South and Mountain View Corridor.

The teens then crashed the car a short distance away and fled on foot, police say. Officers were able to catch them without any exchange of gunfire. Police are still looking for the weapon they believe was used in the carjacking.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.