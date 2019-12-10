× Teen accused of carving his name into girlfriend’s forehead

SAN ANTONIO (WGHP) — A Texas 19-year-old is accused of carving his name into his girlfriend’s forehead during an alleged assault at an apartment complex Friday night, KSAT reports.

Catalina Mireles, 22, says she thought Jackub Jackson Hildreth was going to kill her.

Hildreth was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, an arrest affidavit states.

Mireles told police that a fight broke out between her and Hildreth and he held her by the neck and “carved his name with a knife,” according to the affidavit.

Hildreth ran from the scene after the fight Thursday but was arrested.

The affidavit says he was previously wanted for burglary assault and family assault.