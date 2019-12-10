× Recreational pot sales in Michigan top $1.6 million in first week

DETROIT – Recreational marijuana sales totaled roughly $1.6 million in the first week of business in Michigan, the Detroit Free Press reported. From that amount, the state collected $270,400 in tax revenue.

Michigan has issued 10 retail licenses for recreational marijuana. Five businesses began selling marijuana last week.

Michigan voters approved recreational marijuana last November. Illinois begins recreational sales in January 2020, bringing the total number of states that have legalized recreational marijuana to eleven.

Utah voters approved legalizing marijuana for medicinal use in November 2018. However, a year later, marijuana is still not available to patients.