Orem Police seek witnesses after vehicle stolen with child inside

OREM, Utah — A child is safe after being inside a vehicle that was stolen Tuesday evening, according to Orem Police.

At around 7 p.m., police say the vehicle was left running near 800 South and 400 West in Orem with the child inside. The child was still in the vehicle and unharmed when police located the vehicle a short time later.

Orem PD said officers are following up on leads but have no suspect information yet.

Police are asking for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around 7 p.m. to call 801-229-7070.